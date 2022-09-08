A Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider lowered their holding by 93% earlier this year

Looking at Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.'s (NYSE:XHR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Taylor Kessel, for US$368k worth of shares, at about US$18.40 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$16.30. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Taylor Kessel was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:XHR Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xenia Hotels & Resorts Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Xenia Hotels & Resorts insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

