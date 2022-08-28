A Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) insider lowered their holding by 20% earlier this year

Looking at Westamerica Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:WABC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Westamerica Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & Human Resources Division Manager, George Ensinger, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$59k worth of shares at a price of US$58.60 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$58.42. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was George Ensinger.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:WABC Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Westamerica Bancorporation

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Westamerica Bancorporation insiders own about US$61m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Westamerica Bancorporation Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Westamerica Bancorporation insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

