A W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) insider lowered their holding by 13% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.'s (NYSE:GWW ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At W.W. Grainger

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer, Laurie Thomson, sold US$113k worth of shares at a price of US$500 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$584. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Laurie Thomson's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Laurie Thomson.

Laurie Thomson divested 279.00 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$508. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GWW Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insiders At W.W. Grainger Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at W.W. Grainger, over the last three months. VP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer Laurie Thomson only netted US$29k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does W.W. Grainger Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. W.W. Grainger insiders own about US$3.2b worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At W.W. Grainger Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the W.W. Grainger insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for W.W. Grainger that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

