A Vital Indicator is Flashing Bullish

(New York)

Some investors live and die by it, but all should pay attention. The stock-bond ratio is an old investing indicator that can tell you when one asset class may be ready to head higher, and right now it is sending a strong signal. Ned Davis Research says that the ratio tends to bottom before economic recoveries. Therefore, if we have truly hit the bottom of the current economic cycle, then the ratio (S&P 500 divided by the US long-term treasury bond index) should start improving. “Barring an escalation in the trade war, we should see a recovery in early 2020 based on historical lead times”, said Ned Davis Research.

FINSUM: This is a very handy way to think about, and keep track of, risk-on/risk-off.

stocks

bonds

S&P 500

treasury bonds

rates

fed

yields

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.