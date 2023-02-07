A Vital Driver of Returns Within Our Future Regenerative Economy

The seminal 1972 report “Limits to Growth” described the unsustainable trajectory of global planetary resource consumption and the irreversible economic and environmental consequences whose effects would linger for decades to come. More than 50 years later, global economic activity continues to breach our nine planetary boundaries making it increasingly challenging to keep our ecological footprint within planetary resource capacity. As witnessed by the accelerated deterioration of the Amazon rainforest and other key biosphere ecosystems, we are edging ever closer to the social and ecological brink of our planetary limits. The time is now to discover new portfolio value creation through identifying your unique portfolio impact alpha to build the ecological and social stability necessary for our global future.

Pricing Positive Impact into Alpha to respect planetary boundaries and limits

Alpha is a key component of investing, as positive alpha signals market outperformance of the chosen underlying security within a portfolio relative to the corresponding benchmark index. The signal of positive alpha is highly useful in successful portfolio diversification utilizing appropriate risk management analysis, leading to optimal diversification investment strategies. The question embedded within current definitions of alpha is the universal acceptance of the pursuit of alpha generation at all costs, often at the expense of the environment, society, and global communities.

As positive impact and sustainability become increasingly critical aspects of investment decision making, reframing alpha generation within current investment frameworks allows investors to develop agile patient capital mandates. These innovative mandates, which include the recognition of our biosphere limits and the appropriate investment safeguards to prevent resource overshoots, have the inherent understanding that our future regenerative economy should be understood holistically as a living, breathing, interdependent ecosystem, and not as a sum of its parts as its currently regarded.

When positive impact is priced into alpha generation, alpha becomes adaptive, responsive and innovative, ready to immediately respond to market fluctuations and volatility acceleration. Holding the potential of higher risk-adjusted returns and enhanced portfolio diversification, the impact alpha that emerges recognizes the planetary boundaries within alpha generation and creates positive change through returns by strengthening local economies and improving social equity.

Impact Alpha: It’s not what you own, it’s why you own it

The heart of Impact Investing lies in ”intentionality,” in which investors aim to create global change through aligning their personal values and goals through portfolio diversification. Through intentionality, a focus on sustainability naturally mitigates portfolio idiosyncratic (unsystematic) risk , a byproduct of a regenerative economy focused on systemic holistic wealth creation leading to positive impact outcomes. Evolving from traditional alpha definitions, impact alpha requires patient and flexible capital whose ecological preservation and social equity safeguards are built into the portfolio risk/return profile.

To determine portfolio impact alpha, investors can begin with these questions:

Is an investment considered successful if its profits are maximized through environmental destruction?

What is being allocated to teach future generations about ethical business practices, philanthropy, positive impact, and the social and environmental responsibilities of being an asset owner?

If positive alpha is achieved through the exploitation of underrepresented and disadvantaged populations, is alpha truly positive?

The shift to impact alpha in a future regenerative economy requires rethinking the defined path to long-term prosperity from one that has been defined in terms of exponential economic growth, to one that is an interconnected, interdependent and holistic economic system.

Reframing Risk within a living, regenerative economic system for adaptive alpha generation

The biosphere and our global economy are deeply interconnected. Climate change impacts and social inequity create risks to the global economy that also need to be recognized within alpha generation and other investment risk ratio frameworks. Climate change impact risks are succinctly described within the IPCC Sixth Assessment report which defines risk as the “potential for adverse consequences for human or ecological systems, recognizing the diversity of values and objectives associated with such systems.”

Vibrant, resilient economies that deliver positive returns through impact alpha recognize this shift in defining risk, facilitating the focus from shareholder to stakeholder value for real sustainable market returns.

Identifying the impact alpha of your investments: The key to agility and downside protection for enhanced portfolio performance

In our new era of positive impact, investing in the pursuit of holistic wealth requires generating innovative sources of alpha and dynamic asset allocation in diversified portfolios, in the aim of building our regenerative and resilient economy.

Every investment has an impact, either positive or negative. By identifying your impact alpha through optimizing your market positioning, investing in companies focused on positive impact, and reassessing your portfolio construction strategies, it not only allows possibilities for enhanced returns and encourages capital preservation during times of market volatility. It also simultaneously encourages the emergence of the regenerative economy that will help shape the new global economy for generations to come.

