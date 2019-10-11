A Valiant effort in trying times

By Jon Penner

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Despite a difficult market environment and the start of Swiss autumn holidays, Valiant Bank managed to sell a negative-yielding non-repo-eligible six-year covered bond on Thursday, getting decent size compared to recent PSHypo deals.

Books opened for a minimum SFr100m (US$100m) 0% trade at mid-swaps plus 26bp-29bp, with the spread then set at the tight end for a new minimum SFr150m. This was upped again to a minimum SFr175m, with a SFr190m transaction the final outcome. Mid-swaps plus 26bp was equivalent to 51bp over government bonds, or a -0.375% yield.

Despite the negative yield, asset managers took the majority of the paper, with 62% on one lead's books. At 18%, bank treasuries took less than they had previously been doing. This was the result of the Swiss National Bank increasing the amount of cash they can deposit at 0% rather than -0.75%, starting on November 1.

That has started to impact issuance, most obviously the recent PSHypo 2026s on October 1, which only managed a SFr100m print.

Valiant also lost treasury bids, as it is not SNB repo eligible, in line with all non-PSHypo/PfZ bank paper.

With a new issue premium of around 2bp over its own curve, and around 10bp over the PSHypo/PfZ curve, the bonds proved popular.

BNP Paribas (Suisse) and ZKB were bookrunners, with Valiant as joint lead, no books, on the Aaa rated deal.

(Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets This story will appear in the October 12 issue of IFR Magazine)

((jon.penner@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7348; Reuters Messaging: jon.penner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.