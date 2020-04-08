A 'Vaccine' for Protecting Portfolio Value in Sick Markets

By Leland B. Hevner

President, National Association of Online Investors (NAOI)

April 8, 2020

This is the first of a series of articles that show how the National Association of Online Investors (NAOI) is changing the way portfolios are designed to make them less vulnerable to losses resulting from market crashes like the one we are currently experiencing related to the Corona Virus. At the NAOI we believe that the fundamental changes to investing that we are making will play a significant role in shaping the future of investing. You will read how in this and the articles that follow.

It goes without saying that today we are living in stressful times. Currently the coronavirus is threatening the health of millions of people. It is also shutting down large portions of the US economy, causing the stock market to crash and threatening the value of people’s portfolios. Add social-distancing and self-isolation to the mix and stress levels are reaching dangerous levels throughout our population.

The US government is spending trillions of dollars to fight the coronavirus. The best scientific and medical minds are now concentrated on fighting this disease. There can be little doubt that this threat and the stress it is creating will eventually subside as treatments and vaccines for this virus are found. But the stress of investment loss caused by the methods we are taught to use today will continue.

The Stress of Investing and Why Change Is Needed

Historical data shows that market crashes (defined as a stock market loss of over 20%) occur on an average of once every six years. And they can be caused by any number of catalysts, such as the coronavirus, that are not predictable. As a result investors are constantly exposed to, and stressed by, the threat of sudden and significant loss of portfolio value. This is one reason why millions of individuals are reluctant to enter the market and why those that are in the market often invest far too conservatively.

Central to this problem is that the portfolios recommended to us by the financial services industry do not provide sufficient protections from sudden and significant losses. The unquestioned standard for portfolio design and management today is called Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT). Introduced to the market in the 1950’s, this approach dictates that portfolios be designed to match the risk tolerance of each investor using asset allocation techniques and then held for the long-term.

A major problem with MPT portfolios is that they are not sensitive to economic conditions or world events and this makes them dangerously vulnerable to market crashes. When a crash occurs and MPT portfolio values drop significantly, the advice from financial experts is almost always to just hold-on to the portfolio as its value will eventually recover. And in the past they have always done just that. But the recovery time can vary from months to multiple years. This is a period during which a portfolio is doing nothing more than trying to return to values that existed before the crash. It is not adding value.

Add to this the stress that investors feel as they watch their savings melt away as the market drops and it is little wonder that many people are not happy with how investing works today. And because the financial services industry shows no signs of either abandoning the MPT portfolio design methodology or fixing its obvious flaws, the NAOI knows from frequent interaction with our students that a significant number of individuals are either leaving the market or not entering it at all. Change is needed.

The Catalyst for Change

I founded the NAOI in 1997 with the mission of enabling individuals to invest with confidence via objective education and the use of online resources. For over a decade we taught, without question, the use of MPT methods for the creation and management of portfolios. There were no options.

The financial crisis of 2008-2009 changed our thinking. During that major market drop I watched in dismay as the MPT portfolios we had taught our students to design and hold lost up to 50% of their value. MPT gave us no tools to effectively advise students how to deal with the situation other than to tell them to just hold onto their portfolios as their value would eventually recover.

And they did recover, close to five years later in 2013. This was five years during which portfolios did nothing more than try to recoup their losses. After the significant gains of the stock market from 2010 to 2013 many investor portfolios had the same value as they did at the beginning of 2008.

But more than time and money were lost by investors who held on to their portfolios during this crash; they also lost confidence in the recommendations given to them by financial advisors and investing experts. As a result, many people left the market and vowed not to return as long as MPT methods were the only approach offered to them. They told us that they would no longer expose their financial futures to the risk of owning buy-and-hold portfolios in modern volatile markets.

The Change Needed – Dynamic Investments

Following the crash of 2008-2009 and after reviewing how MPT portfolios reacted to it, I made the difficult decision to pause all NAOI education classes until we could offer a more effective investing approach to our students.

Following a multi-year R&D effort, we met this goal in the form of a new theory of investing that we called Dynamic Investment Theory (DIT) and an innovative investment type that DIT creates called Dynamic Investments (DIs).

DIs are capable of automatically changing the equities they hold based on a periodic sampling of market trends. This enables them to only hold equities that are moving up in price at the time of purchase and to avoid, or quickly sell, those that are moving down in price.

Significant testing of a variety of DIs showed them to be capable of producing returns that MPT portfolios can’t touch, with lower risk and absolute protection from market crashes. And DIs are so simple to understand, implement and manage that investors of virtually all experience levels can take advantage of them on their own, using an online broker, if they wish.

DIT vs. MPT Performance Chart, 2008-2019

Dynamic Investments come in many shapes and forms as you will learn in articles that follow in this series. But even the simplest DI that rotates only between a Total Stock Market ETF and a Total Bond Market ETF based on a periodic sampling of the price trends of each would have significantly outperformed a standard 60% stock /40% bond MPT portfolio during the period from 2008-2019 as shown in the table below:

Note that the Sharpe Ratio is a measure of how much return is earned for each unit of risk taken; the higher the better.

How are such returns possible? There are many reasons that will be discussed throughout this series of articles. But one of the most important is that the DI in this example quickly, and automatically, detected the beginning of the stock market crash in 2008 and sold the Stock ETF it was holding and bought the Bond ETF that soared in value during the crash. When the stock market began to recover at the end of 2009, the DI automatically detected that as well and rotated back to holding the Stock ETF. This, while the MPT portfolio ignored market movements and suffered severe losses.

Following the crash, the DI was quite content to own the Stock ETF for most of this period and holders took full advantage of the unprecedented bull market from 2010 to 2019. In the traditional MPT portfolio used in the above example these gains were dampened by an ever-present allocation to bonds.

And holders of DIs during this test period we making money practically stress-free, knowing that their DI investment was constantly monitoring the market and automatically signaling trades to avoid significant losses.

With the discovery and development of DIT and DIs the NAOI has resumed our investing classes with far more confidence in the new approach we are teaching.

A "Vaccine" for MPT Portfolios

Extensive testing showed us that holding one simple DI, similar to the one used in the example above, as the only investment in a portfolio would be a very profitable decision. However, we knew that doing so would be too big of a change for both investors and portfolio designers to accept immediately. So we designed DIs to be easily inserted into a traditional MPT portfolio as one building block. By doing so these portfolios instantly become market-sensitive and able to avoid major losses from market crashes while also enabling investors to take greater advantage of markets that are moving up. And portfolio designers could adjust the level of market-sensitivity a portfolio had by changing the allocation to the Dynamic Investment building block.

In DIs we had created a “vaccine” that protects the value of MPT portfolios from “sick” markets and erases much of the fear and stress related to investing today.

By adding automatic protection from market crashes to the portfolio designs began teaching, we have seen a significant increase of interest in NAOI education resources. As more and more people learn about the benefits of using DIs the demand for them will grow, and they will look for advisors who offer them. To capture this growing demand it important for the financial services industry to learn how this new dynamic approach to investing works as well. The NAOI offers consulting services for that purpose.

"Thinking Differently" and the Evolution of Investing

In future articles that will be posted here approximately every two weeks I will show why and how the dynamic approach to investing that I have introduced in this article will shape the future of investing.

But, of perhaps of greater importance is that in this series of articles readers will learn the benefits of thinking differently about how investing works today. When we step out of the MPT “box”, where we have been stuck since the 1950s, all manner of positive investing outcomes that are seen as impossible today, suddenly become probable.

Dynamic Investments are the result of the type of outside-the-box thinking that the NAOI believes is necessary to evolve the world of investing to better meet the needs of investors in modern markets. And we believe that more such changes, originating from the investing public, will be coming soon. Look for them in the articles that follow this one.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.