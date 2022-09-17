A US$91m drop in the market cap of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is not what insiders like to see after purchasing shares recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 56% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. Their expectations, however, were not satisfied, as the market cap dropped to US$1.3b over the past week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Costamare. NYSE:CMRE Ownership Breakdown September 17th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Costamare?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Costamare already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Costamare, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:CMRE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 17th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Costamare. With a 30% stake, CEO Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos is the largest shareholder. With 17% and 8.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Christos Konstantakopoulos and Achillefs Konstantakopoulos are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Costamare

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Costamare Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$1.3b, that means insiders have a whopping US$704m worth of shares in their own names. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Costamare. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Costamare better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Costamare .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

