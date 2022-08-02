A US$82m market cap addition is just what Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$980k

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 4.7%, resulting in a US$82m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$980k is now worth US$1.5m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Veracyte Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Marc Stapley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$980k worth of shares at a price of US$16.33 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$25.82), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:VCYT Insider Trading Volume August 2nd 2022

Veracyte Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Veracyte. CEO & Director Marc Stapley spent US$980k on stock. But Independent Director Jens Holstein sold shares worth US$142k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Veracyte Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.8% of Veracyte shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Veracyte Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Veracyte insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Veracyte you should be aware of.

