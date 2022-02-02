A US$796m market cap addition is just what Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$5.5m

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 4.2% resulting in a US$796m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$5.5m purchase is now worth US$6.3m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Teledyne Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Robert Mehrabian bought US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$366 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$422), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Teledyne Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TDY Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Teledyne Technologies insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$273m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Teledyne Technologies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Teledyne Technologies shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Teledyne Technologies insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Teledyne Technologies has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Teledyne Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.