A US$711m drop in the market cap of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is not what insiders like to see after purchasing shares recently

Every investor in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. Their expectations, however, were not satisfied, as the market cap dropped to US$4.4b over the past week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Asana. NYSE:ASAN Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Asana?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Asana does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Asana's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:ASAN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Asana. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Dustin Moskovitz with 53% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.2% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 3.0% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Asana

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Asana, Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Insiders own US$2.4b worth of shares in the US$4.4b company. That's extraordinary! Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Asana. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Asana better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Asana .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

