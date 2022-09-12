A US$475m market cap addition is just what Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$839k

Insiders who bought Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$475m as a result of the stock's 3.8% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$839k is now worth US$925k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice Chairman Emeritus Barry Schwartz bought US$340k worth of shares at a price of US$45.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$49.98. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Gaming and Leisure Properties share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:GLPI Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

Does Gaming and Leisure Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about US$573m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gaming and Leisure Properties Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Gaming and Leisure Properties (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

