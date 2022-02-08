A US$283m market cap addition is just what Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) insiders like to see after purchasing stock worth US$6.5m

Insiders who bought Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$283m as a result of the stock's 8.9% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$6.5m is now worth US$7.3m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Robert Stallings made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$60.87 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$68.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 107.16k shares worth US$6.5m. But they sold 976.00 shares for US$67k. In total, Texas Capital Bancshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TCBI Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Insiders at Texas Capital Bancshares Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Texas Capital Bancshares over the last quarter. Director Paola Arbour bought US$15k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Texas Capital Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Texas Capital Bancshares insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Texas Capital Bancshares insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Texas Capital Bancshares that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

