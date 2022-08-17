A UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) insider increased their holdings by 0.4% last year

Viewing insider transactions for UpHealth, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPH ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UpHealth

The Co-Founder Mariya Pylypiv made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$102k worth of shares at a price of US$3.42 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.72). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Mariya Pylypiv was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:UPH Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of UpHealth

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. UpHealth insiders own 65% of the company, currently worth about US$68m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UpHealth Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no UpHealth insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like UpHealth insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UpHealth. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for UpHealth and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

