A Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) insider lowered their holding by 9.1% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USAP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Wendel Crosby, sold US$50k worth of shares at a price of US$10.09 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.81). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Wendel Crosby.

I will like Universal Stainless & Alloy Products better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders have about 4.8% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.8m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Universal Stainless & Alloy Products insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course Universal Stainless & Alloy Products may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

