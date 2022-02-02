A Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider increased their holdings last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TPTX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Turning Point Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Mark J. Alles for US$163k worth of shares, at about US$81.34 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$39.02). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mark J. Alles.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TPTX Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Turning Point Therapeutics insiders own about US$86m worth of shares. That equates to 4.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Turning Point Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Turning Point Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Turning Point Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Turning Point Therapeutics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

