A Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) insider lowered their holding by 7.7% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Turning Point Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Turning Point Brands

The Independent Director, Arnold Zimmerman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$259k worth of shares at a price of US$51.76 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$37.56. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Arnold Zimmerman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.65k shares worth US$139k. But they sold 5.00k shares for US$259k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TPB Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insiders at Turning Point Brands Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Turning Point Brands. In total, insiders bought US$139k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Turning Point Brands

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Turning Point Brands insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Turning Point Brands Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by Turning Point Brands insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Turning Point Brands.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

