A Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) insider increased their holdings by 5.5% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Troika Media Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRKA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Troika Media Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Peter Coates bought US$559k worth of shares at a price of US$1.17 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Peter Coates was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Peter Coates bought a total of 2.00m shares over the year at an average price of US$0.91. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:TRKA Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Troika Media Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Troika Media Group insiders own about US$22m worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Troika Media Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Troika Media Group. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Troika Media Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

