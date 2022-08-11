A Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) insider lowered their holding by 100% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Triumph Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:TGI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Triumph Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Richard Goglia, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$434k worth of shares at a price of US$17.49 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$14.72). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Richard Goglia.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:TGI Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insiders At Triumph Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Triumph Group. We can see that Independent Director Neal Keating paid US$124k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Triumph Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Triumph Group insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Triumph Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Triumph Group insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Triumph Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

