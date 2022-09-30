A TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider increased their holdings by 49% last year

Insiders were net buyers of TransMedics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMDX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TransMedics Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Edwin Kania bought US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$22.71 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$42.44), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:TMDX Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insiders At TransMedics Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at TransMedics Group. In total, Founder Waleed Hassanein sold US$940k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of TransMedics Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.5% of TransMedics Group shares, worth about US$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransMedics Group Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for TransMedics Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

