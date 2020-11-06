A Trader's View of the Market Reaction to This Morning's Jobs Report

There was a time when the U.S. Jobs Report, or Non-Farm Payrolls as we referred to it, was a major thing in my life. When I was working in Tokyo, for example, we would, on the first Friday of each month, square up positions and head out the door as usual at the end of the day, but would then return to the dealing room later that night for a few hours of post-numbers trading. In London, the figures were a bit less disruptive for our social lives, but it did mean that for one week each month, Friday afternoons, typically not a particularly busy time of the week, had the potential to be completely crazy. I remember all too well the eeriness of the minute or two preceding the numbers, when the normally frenetic dealing room went quiet, with an almost palpable sense of anticipation, before the screaming and shouting began immediately after the release.

The thing is, no matter where you were or what market you were involved in, Non-Farm Payrolls was the data release. Changes in the employment situation were considered the best indicator of the health of the American, and therefore the global, economy. In many ways, that is probably still the case in dealing rooms around the world, but it seems to me that rather than reacting to the overall situation, traders these days are focused initially on just reacting quickly to the headlines, which can set up a nice contrarian trade for those who think that way and don’t mind taking on risk.

This morning, for example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy had recovered another 638,000 of the jobs lost during the Covid-19 shutdown and that the official unemployment rate had fallen to 6.9%. The 638k was a good beat of the consensus expectation for 530k and the 6.9% represents a drop of a full percentage point, so a positive reaction is only to be expected.

If you look at the chart above, though, you will see that in the last few minutes, as I have ben writing, the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract (ES) has reversed course and is giving back some of those immediate gains. Now that could be just a normal retracement on a move up, but it could be a significant reversal.

In this case, if you consider what the numbers say on an absolute, rather than a relative basis, there is good reason to think that that resistance will continue to hold and that we could head lower again. 638,000 is a lot of jobs, but it still doesn’t make too much of a dent in the 22 million jobs lost during the Covid-19 shutdown, and 6.9% is a better unemployment rate than last month’s 7.9%, but still represents problems of recession-level proportions in the economy.

I’m not saying that the news isn’t good in many ways. It does reenforce the view that the bounce back from the massive losses is continuing, but should we be looking at a retest of all-time highs in the major indices on the basis that we are still deep in the weeds, but can glimpse a path through them? Add in the distinct possibility of some selling as it looks more certain that Biden will win a close election and probably spark a legal challenge from Donald Trump that has the capacity to create chaos for months to come, and the jump in stocks following this jobs report looks, from a short-term, trading perspective, more like an opportunity to sell than a move that should be followed.

