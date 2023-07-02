A Top Stock to Buy No Matter Who Wins the EV Race

Investors have seen Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) massive success and begun looking to Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), and even more for similar gains. It hasn't worked out so far, and legacy auto has finally started fighting for its share of the EV pie. What's a better investment in the future of EVs? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss why BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) is a likely winner no matter what happens with the EV race.

