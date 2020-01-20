A thousand EU financial firms plan to open UK offices after Brexit

More than a thousand banks, asset managers, payments companies and insurers in the European Union plan to open offices in post-Brexit Britain so they can continue serving UK clients, regulatory consultancy Bovill said on Monday.
