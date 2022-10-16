A The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) insider increased their holdings by 3.2% last year

Insiders were net buyers of The St. Joe Company's (NYSE:JOE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

St. Joe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Jorge Gonzalez made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$51k worth of shares at a price of US$50.71 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$32.45 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jorge Gonzalez was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jorge Gonzalez bought 3.20k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$45.76. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that St. Joe insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$55m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About St. Joe Insiders?

The fact that there have been no St. Joe insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think St. Joe insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for St. Joe you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

