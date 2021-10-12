Commodities

A tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

A tenth of fuel stations in London and southeast England are still dry after an acute truck driver shortage triggered panic fuel buying, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A tenth of fuel stations in London and southeast England are still dry after an acute truck driver shortage triggered panic fuel buying, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.

"A large majority of retailers continue to express concerns that they have no forward visibility of their next deliveries," Chairman Brian Madderson said. "The situation in London and the South East remains serious."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular