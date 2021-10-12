A tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A tenth of fuel stations in London and southeast England are still dry after an acute truck driver shortage triggered panic fuel buying, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.

"A large majority of retailers continue to express concerns that they have no forward visibility of their next deliveries," Chairman Brian Madderson said. "The situation in London and the South East remains serious."

