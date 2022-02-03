Markets

A Tectonic Shift in Hedge Funds

The hedge fund universe is getting a facelift. It appears the old days of strategic macro or a single quant visionary are a distant memory. Most funds are pouring money into swathes of teams throwing new money at multistrategy. Moreover, it appears clients are increasingly okay with higher fees in exchange for access to a wider range of investments particularly those in more unconventional areas: currency trading, precious metals, and private equity. Funds like Citadel have seen their multi-strategy departments multiply, and it's one of the fastest and near only ways for hedge funds to grow. Multi-strategy has grown 50 percentage points faster than the rest of the industry since 2014Q1.

FINSUM: Diversity is the name of the game and it appears investors are turning to hedge funds to channel funds into a wider net than ever before.

 

