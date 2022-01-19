A Tale Of XND Liquidity

I like monitoring block trades, especially those I think make sense, and on Jan 4 there was a trade that I found interesting, not just because of the position, but also the underlying market. The specific market was Nasdaq-100 Micro Index (XND) options. For those new to this index, XND is 1/100th the size of NDX and options on XND expire every Friday, like the majority of option markets with weekly expirations.

The specific trade was a 50 lot selling the XND Jan 14th 162 Calls for 2.07 and buying the XND Jan 14th 165 Calls for 0.72. Together this results in a net credit of 1.35. This trade was executed mid-day on Jan 4 with XND at 162.12. The graphic below shows the execution prices for this bear call spread along with the markets for each option on the screen when the trade went off.

Note the midpoint of the bid-ask for the spread is 1.36 and the trader behind this trade sold the spread just a penny lower than that level. The point is despite what appears to be wide markets, a trader executed a 50-lot just 0.01 below the midpoint of the bid ask spread.

Another reason I liked this trade is I also saw the exit trade. Recall the expiration date for this trade was Jan 14, on Jan 13 with XND at 158.88 the short Jan 14th 162 Call was purchased for 0.09 and the Jan 14th 165 Call was sold for 0.05 resulting in a cost of 0.04 to exit the trade. The chart below shows XND prices when the entry and exit executions occurred.

This trader could have held out for the extra 0.04 of profit, but sometimes holding out for that final few pennies can be costly. As volatile as the first two weeks of 2022 have been it probably made sense to get out with a nice profit of 1.31 and not worry about a rally on the option expiration day.

There are two takeaways from catching this successful bear call spread. First, traders can do much better than prices they see on the screen by determining the midpoint of the bid ask spread and placing a limit just below or above (depending on buying or selling). Second, taking profits with there’s only a few cents left in a trade can make sense, even though waiting for expiration in this case would also have worked, there was no concern over a gap to the upside on expiration day to blow up what was a very successful trade to that point.

