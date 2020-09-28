A Tale of Two Takeovers: Cleveland-Cliffs & ArcelorMittal; Caesars Entertainment & William Hill

The weekend’s business news contained two takeover stories. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) announced that they were buying the U.S. operations of ArcelorMittal (MT) in a cash and stock deal worth $1.4 billion, while Caesars Entertainment (CZR) revealed a proposed a $3.7 billion purchase of the U.K. based bookmaker, William Hill (WIMHY). The two industries involved -- online betting and iron & steel -- may be about as far apart as two can be, but the two deals are really about the same two themes.

First, for some, the chaos wrought by Covid-19 and the resulting shutdown and economic weakness is an opportunity. Second, while the words and actions of politicians have a lot less effect on the economy than most people think they do, they can still be enormously impactful to individual businesses and industries when they start to play favorites.

In both cases, the buyers see an opportunity to expand and consolidate at a price that would have been unthinkable before the pandemic, although the logic behind the two deals is very different.

The Cleveland-Cliffs deal is more about consolidation than expansion, it seems. The steel industry has been plagued with overcapacity for some time. Economic weakness around the world, and particularly in the U.S., has hurt the industry, collapsing demand and prices. Economic theory dictates that that should result in bankruptcies and the closure of some steel plants. However, a combination of government support and ultra-low interest rates meant that those free-market, price driven cuts and closures haven’t come.

That may seem like a good thing, and if you are employed by one of those uneconomic steel plants, I’m sure you are grateful for that. However, from a broader economic perspective, distortion like that rarely avoids the pain of restructuring: it simply delays it. As a result, when it does come, it is often more strung out and painful than it would otherwise have been, had the market been allowed to dictate the timing.

Whether or not that kind of restructuring happens in the wake of the Cleveland-Cliffs/ArcelorMittal deal, CLF clearly expects continued subsidies and support, whoever wins the election. They are probably right in that assumption, given the symbolic importance of steel, even though this deal makes it less likely than before that the taxpayer money will actually save jobs.

There are some vertical integration aspects to the merger but it only makes sense for CLF if they can wring some cost savings out of it in terms of ArcelorMittal’s U.S. operations, and “cost savings” is all too often CEO speak for layoffs. If that is the case, it doesn’t matter how much preferential treatment President Trump (or a President Biden) gives to iron and steel, the merger will mean that the delayed pain is coming.

It seems that the government’s attempt to fend off industry declines has failed when it comes to steel. In the case of online gambling, their attempts to suppress that industry completely have failed too.

It is worth remembering here that online gambling of any kind was illegal in the U.S. until very recently. That, however, went the way of most restrictions aimed at stopping people doing something they want to do. It was ignored for years and continued illegally anyway. The size of the illegal gambling market has been estimated at somewhere between 50 and 200 billion dollars, and the profit on that for years went only to “criminals” who were unregulated and paid no taxes on their earnings.

Eventually, individual states began to legalize, tax and regulate the industry. That is a trend that, with massive drops in state revenues due to the coronavirus shutdown, will most likely accelerate rapidly over the next few years. Unlike the federal government, states can’t borrow trillions of dollars; services they provide have to be paid for, so criminalizing a widespread paid activity makes no sense for them.

The two main daily fantasy sports companies, Draft Kings (DKNG) and FanDuel, have been leading the charge where sports betting has been legalized, but there is obviously plenty of room for competitors in such a massive market. Caesars and William Hill were already partnering to offer legal sports betting in Nevada, where they had a big lead in market share, so partnering in preparation for a big expansion in legal gambling makes perfect sense.

Although these are two very different deals in two very different industries, they share some similarities. Both are about expanding while coronavirus is making the target relatively cheap, and to some extent, both are based on assumptions about government action. Most importantly for investors, if those assumptions are correct -- and there is no reason to doubt they will be -- both deals will prove to be good for the acquirer’s stock, making both CLF and CZR buys on the news.

