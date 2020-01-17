A Tale of Two Internet Stocks: Buy Snap, but Press Pause on Twitter, UBS Says

Analysts at UBS see very different fortunes for two big names in social media—Snap and Twitter.

Analysts at UBS see very different fortunes for two big names in social media—Snap and Twitter.

On the glass-half-full side is Snapchat parent Snap (ticker: SNAP), which was upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Eric J. Sheridan and a team of analysts at the investment bank on Friday. They see “positive momentum in terms of both ad revenue and user growth” stretching from 2019 well into 2020 for the messaging app.

Sheridan recognizes the solid run Snap stock has enjoyed—the shares are up 217% over 12 months and nearly 12% so far this year, according to FactSet—but his new price target of $24 (up from a prior $16) reflects that the stock has room to grow.

Snap stock was up 4.7% at $19.11 in recent trading.

“In our view, Snap remains an under-monetized platform against solid user growth & engagement and recent momentum with respect to ad budget allocations into 2020,” Sheridan said. UBS analysts expect the company could deliver “outsize” revenue growth, even above their own raised forecasts—2020 revenue is now seen at $2.4 billion from a prior $2.3 billion.

As for Twitter (TWTR), UBS was far less positive, cutting it to Neutral from Buy and dropping the 12-month price target to $35 from $37. Twitter stock recently traded at $34.07, down slightly.

Sheridan and his team see the microblogger at a crossroads. On the plus side, they said Twitter has the potential to capitalize on some big events this year like the Olympics, the European football championship, and the U.S. election. But Sheridan and the team expect management to keep investing in ad technology and safety and security after a “buggy” summer 2019.

While Twitter is likely to show fairly steady top-line growth for 2020 and beyond, those investments will probably mean a more moderate operating trajectory, said Sheridan. In other words, headwinds.

Based on where shares have been trading—up 4% over 12 months and up 7% year to date—investors are likely pricing in a fairly conservative revenue growth outlook over the next year, he added.

Investors will clearly need to approach the two companies in the hot internet space with different mind-sets.

Twitter may grind cheerlessly through the first half of 2020, paying up to ensure it’s not dogged by tech problems before some big global events start rolling in. For Snapchat, going into 2020 on a high note already, management just has to keep up the momentum.

Show-me time is around the corner. Snap and Twitter are both expected to report fourth-quarter results in the first week of February.

