A Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) insider lowered their holding by 56% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Sypris Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYPR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sypris Solutions

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Principal Accounting Officer & Controller, Rebecca Eckert, sold US$99k worth of shares at a price of US$3.18 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$2.45). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Rebecca Eckert was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Rebecca Eckert ditched 38.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.20. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:SYPR Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insiders at Sypris Solutions Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Sypris Solutions, over the last three months. Principal Accounting Officer & Controller Rebecca Eckert only netted US$23k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Sypris Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 32% of Sypris Solutions shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sypris Solutions Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Sypris Solutions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sypris Solutions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

