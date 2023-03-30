A SWOT Analysis of Roku Stock: What Investors Need to Know

Media-streaming platform expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has revolutionized the streaming industry with its user-friendly devices, software, and services. Let's run the company through a SWOT analysis right now to get a feel for its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Many companies use this time-honored tool from business school to better understand their own place in the world. Similarly, investors can simply direct the SWOT analysis at any publicly traded company and walk away with a deeper appreciation for that operation -- and its stock.

Strengths:

These qualities and market trends work in Roku's favor:

Leading streaming platform: Roku is the talk of the town, with its platform reigning as the most popular in the United States. With over 70 million active accounts, it's no wonder Roku has become a household name.

Growing user base: Growth is the name of the game, and Roku is winning. The company keeps attracting new users to its platform and devices, leading to increased revenue. The user list grew 16% longer over the last year while the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 2%. That combination of subscriber growth and boosted monetization is something to celebrate.

Strong brand: Roku's got it going on with its well-known brand and high customer satisfaction ratings. This winning combo helps to retain existing customers and attract new ones.

Advertising growth: Roku is poised to become an even more significant ad platform as more advertisers sweep their budgets over to streaming services. Keep an eye on this trend, folks -- caveats to come in the next section!

Weaknesses:

It's not all fun and games, of course. These are the most obvious holes in Roku's current business plan:

Dependence on third-party content: Roku might be a streaming powerhouse, but it does rely on third-party content providers for its vast content library. Without these crucial partners, Roku's platform would be worthless.

Stiff competition from other streaming platforms: Roku has some tough competitors, like Amazon 's Fire TV and Apple TV, which offer similar features and content selections. You'll notice that Amazon and Apple also show up among Roku's all-important list of media-streaming service providers. Some smart TV makers also prefer their own software over Roku's, or another third-party solution such as Alphabet 's Android system. The battle for streaming supremacy is on!

's Fire TV and TV, which offer similar features and content selections. You'll notice that Amazon and Apple also show up among Roku's all-important list of media-streaming service providers. Some smart TV makers also prefer their own software over Roku's, or another third-party solution such as 's Android system. The battle for streaming supremacy is on! Reliance on advertising revenue: Roku's advertising business brings in the bucks, but it also makes the company vulnerable to changes in the ad market. Right now, for example, digital ads are a tough sell, dragging Roku's financial results down over the last couple of quarters. Will the company weather this storm, or will it feel the pinch for years to come?

Opportunities:

So where can Roku go from here? Let's dive into the fuel for Roku's future growth efforts:

International expansion: It's a big world out there and Roku's business is still largely focused on North America. Roku has the opportunity to spread its wings and expand into international markets, opening up significant growth possibilities.

Growing streaming industry: With the streaming industry booming, demand for Roku's platform and devices could skyrocket. The future looks bright.

More cord-cutters: The cord-cutting trend is here to stay, and Roku will benefit as more consumers look for streaming options.

Diving into new markets: Roku could dip its toes into fresh markets, like gaming or e-commerce shopping tools. New markets equal new growth opportunities.

Innovating with new products and services: From live TV streaming services to the latest gadgets, Roku could keep things fresh by developing new products and services, creating even more avenues for growth.

Original content for the win: By producing its own content for the in-house Roku Channel, the company can stand out from the crowd, attract new users, and generate additional revenue streams. The award-winning Weird! The Al Yankovic Story is a fantastic start to this effort.

Threats:

In a perfect world, you could stop right there. But we live (and invest) in this real, beautiful mess of a world where the best-laid plans of mice and streaming experts often go awry. In Roku's case, the company must look out for these potential challenges:

Increased competition: The streaming industry is like a game of musical chairs, with new entrants popping up all the time. This means Roku must stay nimble to stay ahead.

Shifting consumer preferences: As the saying goes, "change is the only constant." If consumer preferences veer away from traditional streaming platforms, Roku could face a dip in demand for its platform and devices.

Regulatory roller coaster: From privacy laws to antitrust regulations, the world of regulation can be tricky. Regulatory changes could throw a wrench in Roku's plans.

Technological disruption: In the tech world, there's always something new on the horizon. Roku will need to stay on its toes to avoid being left behind by new streaming devices and innovations. Internet-based streams of digital media may look like the final solution today, but people felt the same way about cable TV in the 1990s and horse-drawn buggies before the combustion engine. You just never know what's next.

Content provider disputes: Everyone loves a drama-free experience. Roku needs to maintain healthy relationships with content providers to ensure its platform stays fully stocked with bingeable content and to avoid losing users to competitors. The company wields a big stick in content negotiations thanks to its dominant platform, but what if Netflix and Walt Disney decided to jump ship? No matter how unlikely that move is, that's a scary thought for Roku shareholders.

Roku is a binge-worthy investment

Roku clearly has both a starring role in the streaming industry and some behind-the-scenes drama to contend with. Its strong brand, loyal customer base, and strategic partnerships put Roku center stage, but the company must also navigate intense competition, potential regulatory hurdles, and shifting consumer preferences.

The streaming world is a never-ending season of plot twists, and Roku has seen its fair share of cliffhangers. I'm sure there are many more of those white-knuckle moments yet to come. At the same time, the company's opportunities, such as international expansion, original content creation, and the long-term growth of digital advertising, offer a clear path to long-term success.

For investors seeking exposure to the streaming video market, Roku could be a binge-worthy option. That's especially true right now, as the stock trades more than 50% lower over the last year and changes hands at the modest valuation of 2.9 times sales. Roku stock is a no-brainer buy in my eyes.

So grab some popcorn, stay tuned for the thrills and chills of the streaming saga, and keep a close eye on the company's ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing world of streaming entertainment. And remember, Roku can be a huge winner in the long run without having to beat giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney at their own game. As long as the streaming media market as a whole keeps growing, so will Roku.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.