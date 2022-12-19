A Survey of Millionaires Shows They're Feeling Bearish. Should We Be Worried?

Twice a year, in the spring and in the fall, CNBC conducts a survey of millionaires. For the latest survey taken in November, they asked 761 respondents who are self-proclaimed financial decision-makers in their households about their views of the market and the economy. The results are being reported as showing the most bearish sentiment in that group since 2008 and, let’s face it, anything that invokes 2008 seems pretty scary. But should investors be worried by this? Do millionaires have a better take on the market and economy than others, and if they do, does their pessimism mean that we are headed for another big drop?

Based on my sixty-one years on this planet, nearly forty of which have involved me making a living from financial markets in some way, shape or form, on the question of if millionaires have a better take than others, my answer is a firm no. Wealth and intelligence are not correlated. One of the things that first struck me as a bit strange when I moved to America was the way so many people believed that wealth endows people with certain qualities, including intelligence.

I hate to burst bubbles, but having worked in the London interbank forex market in the 80s and 90s, I can assure you that not every wealthy person you meet is smart.

That market was full of people with a very particular skill set that enabled them to make a lot of money, but who, if you met them outside of work and struck up a conversation, you would conclude were anything but intelligent. Then there is the question of inherited wealth. Does the fact that your parents, grandparents or whatever made a lot of money give weight to your opinions now? Of course it doesn’t.

I suppose that having a million plus in the bank does mean that you are more likely to pay attention to markets than someone who lives paycheck to paycheck, and collectively, all those millionaires control quite a bit of money. However, having money doesn’t make your analysis inherently valuable. In fact, if anything, the nature of markets makes it likely that their opinions are what is known as a contraindicator, meaning that when they are all bearish, it is probably a buy signal, and vice versa.

The logic behind that is simple enough: Markets look forward, and they do that because the people in them look forward. If you believe that something is going to happen, you don’t wait for it to happen before you act. You position yourself for it in advance. So if millionaires are at their most bearish since 2008, do you think they are all sitting with big equity positions, waiting for their predictions of doom to come true before acting? Or do you think they might have already adjusted their portfolios accordingly?

They aren’t alone in that pessimism for the first half of next year, either, making it likely that big funds are also already positioned for a drop. It seems that every fund manager you see on TV and every research note you read from Wall Street all have the same view: that it will be a tough start to 2023 as the Fed continues to tighten. That makes sense given that the Fed has told us that they will keep hiking rates until the middle of next year, but this is the same Fed that told us a year ago that inflation was transitory, and that rates would be around 1.5% right now. They ignore their previous views and forecasts and react to economic conditions -- as they should -- but that means that their predictions have limited use.

That unanimity of view among fund managers and researchers is presumably why millionaires are bearish right now. The people they hear when they turn on CNBC, Fox Business, or wherever they turn to for market news, are all saying the sky is falling, so they believe it to be true. The problem, though, is that this almost unanimous view is based on the Fed, a source that has proven itself to be unreliable over the last couple of years.

When you hear tales of bearishness among millionaires, don’t look at it as necessarily bearish for the market. It is a view based on suspect evidence that has probably already prompted selling, leaving a lot of money on the sidelines looking for a re-entry point. That's not say this pessimism among millionaires isn't worrying -- they are reacting to real conditions. But at the same time, it is likely to be a contraindicator, and it increases the chances of an upside surprise early next year.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

