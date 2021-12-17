A Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) insider increased their holdings by 20% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Sun Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:SUI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Sun Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Gary Shiffman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$46m worth of shares at a price of US$194 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$198 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Sun Communities share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Gary Shiffman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Gary Shiffman was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Gary Shiffman bought 364.42k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$195. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SUI Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Sun Communities is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Sun Communities Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Sun Communities. In total, Chairman & CEO Gary Shiffman sold US$45m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Sun Communities Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Sun Communities insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$381m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sun Communities Tell Us?

An insider sold Sun Communities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Sun Communities you should be aware of, and 2 of these shouldn't be ignored.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.