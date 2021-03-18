A 'Story Stock' with A Solid Base as Well as Big Potential

One of the games that traders and investors play right now is to attempt to guess what the next hot, speculative stock will be. The potential rewards for getting in early on the next Takung Art Company (TKAT) or GameStop (GME) are so huge that the essential riskiness of hunting for them is considered by many to be worthwhile. There is, however, another type of "story" stock that you can get involved in with a little less risk: Companies pursuing technologies that have massive potential.

In other words, rather than look for the next GameStop, it may be better to look for the next Tesla (TSLA).

One area where that game has been played recently is in fuel cells and hydrogen-fueled power units. Stocks like FCEL and PLUG saw spectacular gains earlier this year. They have pulled back since but are still significantly above their launch point. Now, it seems that there are a lot of people who are looking for the next big thing in transportation. Once an idea catches on, the stocks involved can jump quickly to spectacular levels. Space exploration would be another example, or anything bitcoin related a few years back.

The thing is, for a stock to outperform in that way, it is the idea that matters, not necessarily the results. I know that will horrify some traditional investors, but we are not talking about a buy and hold strategy here with a ten year plus time horizon; we are talking about trying to find the next hot stock, then getting out while the going is good. That is not for everyone. It is more trading than investing and entails an extremely high degree of risk.

Still, if that is okay with you, here’s a somewhat unlikely one to consider:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is an operator of oil and chemical tankers whose fortunes have traditionally swung with the price of crude and demand for shipping in general. Earlier this week, however, they made an announcement that potentially changes that dynamic. They are partnering with Element 1 and Maritime Partners to research and attempt to develop hydrogen fuel cells for use in ships.

The initial market reaction to that news was negative, because it means that the company is diluting existing stock to do this, and investing needed resources in what a lot of people see as an impossible dream. That, though, is the appeal if you are looking for a story stock. “Plucky little shipping company transforms itself into a green energy pioneer” is a great story, whatever the eventual result of that attempt at transformation, and it may just catch on.

The difference here though is that if it doesn’t, you probably won’t get killed in ASC. The hydrogen fuel cell venture is an add-on to a business that has decent prospects anyway, assuming that the recovery in global growth that we have witnessed for a year or so continues. On that basis alone, the trailing and forward P/Es of around 7.5 and 5, respectively, are perfectly valid reasons to buy the stock. Add in the potential for explosive growth given that ASC is a stock with unlikely exposure to a trendy technology and you have a trade worthy of consideration.

This makes more sense to me than trying to find the next GME or TKAT, where everything depends on the story. There is massive potential in ASC, but also a solid base that should offer some degree of protection to the downside. I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and, while I was taught to embrace risk, I was also taught to respect it, and to hedge it wherever possible. Trades that achieve both of those goals are rare, but buying ASC after their announcement achieves that goal, so this is a risk that even those who are usually wary can take.

Disclaimer: The Author intends to buy ASC soon, so may have a long position by the time you read this article.

