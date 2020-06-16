A Stock to Play in a 'Risk-Irrelevant' Market

Yesterday’s spectacular bounce in stock prices and the early initial higher open this morning serves to confirm something that I have said a few times recently. This market is not just embracing risk: it is ignoring it. We have gone from "risk-on" to "risk-irrelevant." That will most likely lead to problems down the line, but for now, all traders and investors can do is embrace it. That has had me looking around for stocks that have a specific risk factor that, if ignored for a while, could lead to big gains in the short-term.

One such stock would be the small biotech company, Amarin (AMRN).

Before we go any further, I want to make it clear here, not buried in a disclaimer, that I own the stock. For some, that will be seen as a positive -- I have skin in the game, after all. To others, it will look like I am trying to promote something I own. I am not arrogant enough to believe that my recommendation would really cause a significant market move, however, so I take that with a pinch of salt.

Anyway, what matters is that I do own AMRN right now, and here’s why.

As you can see, AMRN hit an all-time high of 26.12 in December of last year before beginning a spectacular collapse that took it a low of 3.95 in March. That low was hit after the stock lost 71% overnight at the end of the month. Obviously, there was a catalyst for that and in this case, it was a ruling in a court case.

Amarin has only one product right now, VASCEPA. It is a cardiovascular treatment derived from fish oil, and therein lies the problem.

There is little to no doubt about the drug’s efficacy. It is designed to be taken in conjunction with statins, and in trials, showed a Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) of 25%.

Source: Amarin Investor Presentation

That is a lot higher than some other high-profile cardiovascular therapies, such as PCSK9 inhibitors, and comes at a much lower cost. VASCEPA is priced in the hundreds of dollars, rather than the thousands asked for Amgen’s PCSK9 inhibitor, Repatha. After controversially pricing Repatha at over $16k for a year’s therapy, the list price was reduced in 2018 to $5,850. That was a welcome move, but for insurers and payers, a more effective drug in the hundreds has obvious appeal.

So, what went wrong?

The collapse came on March 31 this year, after a judge ruled that VASCEPA’s six main patents, set to expire in 2030, were invalid. They had been challenged by two generic drug manufacturers who claimed that as the drug was derived from fish oil, the patents were invalid due to "obviousness." A judge in Nevada agreed.

As a layman, two questions spring to mind. First, isn’t every scientific breakthrough “obvious” with hindsight, and if the link with fish oil is that close, why does VASCEPA show a 25% reduction in the risk of a CV event while fish oil shows no significant reduction?

As I said, I am not a patent lawyer nor a pharmacist nor chemist, but doesn’t common sense have a part to play, even in legal deliberations?

Anyway, the point here is not necessarily that Amarin will win their appeal. They might, but while we wait, this is the kind of stock, with a high, obvious risk, that seems to appeal to the traders driving this market higher right now. At some point, either the economy has to catch up in a hurry and Covid-19 cases have to nosedive, or the market has to correct. That and the legal risk make this a very high-risk trade, so it is not for the faint of heart. For now, though, the more "risk on," or "risk-irrelevant," this market becomes, the higher AMRN can be expected to climb.

