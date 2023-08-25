A Stock to Consider With Football Season Around the Corner

The next few weeks constitute an important stretch for American sports fans. The U.S. Open Tennis Championships begin on Monday and will run for two weeks, then college football will begin next weekend, with the big one, the NFL, starting the following week. As I said, a big couple of weeks for sports fans, but also for the TV companies that will broadcast or stream the events, and these days, for the sports betting companies. From a stock trading perspective, it is the last of those where the most interest lies.

There is no “pure play” on sports TV coverage. ESPN is a part of Disney (DIS), a stock driven more by things outside the realm of ESPN than by the sports channel, while NFL and college football rights are split between multiple networks and streaming services, making it almost impossible to isolate a trade that will benefit from football coverage. In some ways, the same problem is present when you start to look at ways to play the start of football in the other obvious place, sports betting companies. There is no pure play there either.

The biggest sports book in the U.S., Fan Duel, is part of the international group led by Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY), so while U.S. business is an important part of that group, it is only a part. Similarly, the casino operators who now have big online sports books, like MGM (MGM) and Caeser’s (CZR), also have a lot more business concerns than just U.S. sports betting. The situation is further complicated by the fact that most states that allow sports betting also allow online casino gaming, which again somewhat dilutes the impact of sports themselves.

Still, with sports betting now legal in 37 states (including DC), 28 of which allow online betting, a lot of people are looking for a way to play the start of football season, something that typically gives an enormous boost to sports betting revenue. While there are still a few provisos such as the casino thing, the closest you can come to a play on the start of the college and NFL football seasons is probably Draft Kings (DKNG). Even there, I would usually say that the influence of football is not enough to make it anywhere close to a pure play, but there are other reasons to buy the stock at current levels.

DKNG reported Q2 earnings three weeks ago, and when they did so, they passed an important milestone. It was the first quarter that they reported a profit in terms of EPS since they went public by way of a SPAC deal in April of 2020. That is a big deal for any company, but in the sports betting world, where marketing and advertising costs are big and extremely front loaded, it is even more so. Initial deposit match and other offers make customer acquisition extremely expensive as the business launches state by state, but once on board, those customers are often quite loyal. The fact that DKNG was able to make a profit last quarter is therefore important. It suggests that the initial big spend is paying off, making future profitability far more likely.

The other reason beyond the start of football season to buy DKNG at these levels is the dip that you see on the chart. That was initiated by the announcement of the deal between ESPN and Penn Entertainment (PENN) to collaborate on a venture that will be known as ESPN Bets. That, however, as I explained at the time, was a knee-jerk reaction that made very little sense in the heavily regulated world of online and app based sports betting. Most states that have legalized it have restrictions on the number of licenses granted, so ESPN Bets won’t be able to retroactively get approval in many of them. DKNG, on the other hand, as their earnings indicate, is already established in many of those states, and are transitioning from aggressive customer acquisition to making money.

I have talked about DKNG here before and, in the interests of full disclosure should say that I own the stock. I see it as a long-term play on the wider acceptance of sports betting, but there are good and bad times to enter into even the longest-term positions, and now, following a drop based on at best questionable logic and with football season about to start, is a good one.

