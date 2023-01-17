A Stock to Buy Whatever the Market Does Over the Next Couple of Months

Whatever you believe will happen in the markets this year, there is one thing that is certain: at some point, and probably within a couple of years, stocks will be significantly higher than they are now. I keep that thought at the back of my mind at all times, and it is especially useful right now, when the question everyone is asking is: "Will America fall into a recession that hurts?"

It seems to me that the only people giving a definitive answer to that question right now are those who make economic judgements through a partisan political filter. That is in part because of the persistent, if completely illogical, belief that the White House controls the economy. With a Democratic President in office, those who get their news from right-wing outlets are convinced that Armageddon is coming, while those who favor left-leaning news sources see hope in every data point, using phrases like "not as bad as it could have been" a little too much to sound convincing.

If you can detach yourself from these partisan viewpoints, there is very little to be definitive about. Inflation looks like it might have peaked, but it is still high. The Fed sounds as if they believe that engineering a crash is the only way to solve that problem, but then at other times, they seem to believe that they can control the descent and glide to a soft landing. If they don’t know what to expect, then how can we?

So, investors without a political axe to grind have to make a decision. Do they prioritize the fact that stocks could potentially go lower? Or based on history, do they act with the certainty that at some point stocks will recover and emerge stronger than ever? I favor the latter approach, but that doesn’t mean buying anything and everything. The significant risk of another downturn makes stock picking a balancing act. You want something with decent upside, but at the same time, with the prospect of some resistance to bear markets.

My best suggestion to answer that conundrum is by taking a closer look at Microsoft (MSFT).

Sure, MSFT is off 24% from its high in March and is suffering from Wall Street’s general antipathy toward tech stocks, but there are a few reasons to put this stock in a class of its own rather than lumping it in with other tech companies.

First among them is cash. Cash on hand is the most surefire way for any business to resist tough economic conditions, and Microsoft has a lot of it -- $107 billion at the last count, with another $46 billion in free cash flow each year. That is not just protection in a downturn, it is also enables expansion when things are cheap. Nor is MSFT trading crazy multiples right now. Its P/E of around 25 are above average, but not unreasonable for a company whose EPS has held up well while others have suffered.

Then there is the buzz that exists around ChatGPT, the most famous and probably most effective AI software currently available. As a writer, I am hesitant about the whole AI thing as it has developed so far. Computers can put coherent sentences together based on a logical analysis of facts and can even mimic the writing style of certain people, but as far as I am aware, they are still not capable of original thought. What AI can undoubtedly do, however, is produce short pieces of prose with a clearly defined purpose, whether that is to sell something to somebody or to act as a kind of advanced search engine which allows for refinement of the search.

This morning, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella put out a tweet that made it clear that the company is pressing ahead quickly with making ChatGPT more widely available. It will, from now on, be available through the Azure Open AI Service. Some have been saying that monetizing ChatGPT will be a problem for Microsoft, but presumably those people are unaware of companies like Facebook (META) and Google (GOOG), both of which faced the same criticism about their “free” products not that long ago. The days of charging people directly for a service like that are behind us, and monetization is about a lot more than demanding a cash payment to use it. I believe Microsoft is aware of that and quite capable of finding a way to profit off their association with OpenAI.

Basically, MSFT has everything that investors should look for in a market like this. It has revalued to an attractive level, has enough cash to make another market drop actually work in its favor, and has access to a product that could prove to be massively disruptive, and profitable, over the next decade. All of that makes it a stock worth averaging into over the next few months, no matter what you think of Joe Biden, the Fed, or however you think a recession might shake out this year.

