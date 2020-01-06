A Stock That Offers Both Yield and Growth Potential

A few years ago, I helped out at my children’s school as a coach on the debate team for a while. That experience restored my faith in the future somewhat, as it brought me into contact with a group of incredibly smart and caring kids, but it also helped me to identify some common flaws in logical arguments. One of the most common of those was a false dichotomy, where something was presented as a simple choice between A and B, when it was actually a much more nuanced argument.

I sometimes feel that investors do that too. Stocks don’t always fall into neat categories that we create. Is Apple (AAPL), for example, a tech stock or a manufacturer? Is Facebook (FB) tech or media? Distinctions in market cap also involve arbitrary lines set by the investor. What really constitutes a large-cap stock? Is a company that is by far the largest in its industry still small cap because other industries are so much bigger? The most arbitrary and often false division though is in style.

The usual division here is between "growth" and "value." Growth stocks, as the name implies, are those that are rapidly growing revenue. Things like the price to earnings ration (P/E) or the dividend don’t really factor into assessing growth stocks. Value is the opposite, where revenue growth is basically ignored, and investors look for stocks that are "cheap." That can show as a low P/E relative to peers, or, as in the Dogs of the Dow strategy, can be identified by high dividend yields.

The ideal stock for investors, though, doesn’t fit just into either one of those categories, and you don’t have to choose. There are some that are growing, but still have one or more of the characteristics of value. Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) would be an example.

Cogent is based in Washington, D.C. and provides internet, data and colocation services. They were founded in 1999, so in internet terms are a mature company, but their product range and increasing demand has enabled them to grow consistently over the last few years. However, they have two characteristics that are more indicative of value stocks: They are very profitable and pay a good dividend.

For investors, that means that you have the possibility of getting the best of both worlds. You can own a stock that pays around double the yield of the U.S. 10-Year, while still having a good chance of capital appreciation.

Nor is that dividend remaining static. Since the middle of 2014, CCOI has increased their dividend, not just annually as many companies do, but every quarter. Such increases can’t continue forever, of course, but continued profit growth does suggest that it is sustainable for a while, and even if not, the forward yield of just under four percent that is available now is quite respectable.

The biggest risk to CCOI is if yield itself becomes less valuable on a relative basis. That would happen if the Fed raised rates this year. A hike is possible if we see signs of inflation, but for now the central bank has made it clear that they are happy where we are, so even if rates do start to climb later in the year, the chances are that investors would already have enough capital appreciation in the stock to offset any negative moves then.

The point here, though, is not necessarily to look for future capital gains. Dividend yield is never a bad thing, as over seventy percent of total long-term returns from the S&P 500 comes from reinvested dividends. If, therefore, you can get a good yield from a stock that has outperformed the S&P over the last year and looks set to continue to do so, it makes sense to take it. CCOI is that stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.