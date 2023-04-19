A Stock for Those Who Are Neither Bulls Nor Bears

If I were to pick one word to describe the market right now, it would be "uncertain." Up days and down days seem to follow each other with no discernible rhyme nor reason, and every analyst that you see, hear, or read talks about uncertainty. Many of these usually outspoken pundits currently seem uncharacteristically reluctant to give a firm opinion as to what stocks will do for the rest of this year. That is understandable given that nobody really knows what the result of the Fed’s anti-inflation actions will be, with guesses ranging from a deep, painful recession to a miraculous soft landing.

These guesses and all that uncertainty that creates a problem for investors looking to deploy cash: Should they sit tight and wait? Or should they jump in? And if so, what should they be buying?

These are age-old questions that apply in just about any market or economic condition, but they are more acute at times like now when the range of possible outcomes is so wide. I was taught early in my dealing room career to recognize and embrace uncertainty. Back then, I was told that there are not two, but three, ways of feeling about any market. The obvious two are bullish and bearish, but one can also be consciously and deliberately neutral. Most traders and investors feel compelled to decide on a side -- you're supposed to be either a bull or a bear, aren't you? But forcing a view when your logical analysis doesn’t lead to one is a dangerous habit to get into. Trades that result from that are based on nothing more than a coin flip.

Once you are able to see "neutral" as a valid position to take, other things result. If you feel you must be bullish or bearish, you simply buy or sell, but when you are neutral, what you buy becomes more important than when you buy. You tend to look for trades that have their own dynamic outside of the market as a whole, trades that offer potential in any market conditions. One such stock that fits that description is in the news this morning after releasing Q1 earnings:

ASML 2-Year 1-Day Chart

ASML Holding NV (ASML) is a Dutch company that is in a rare situation for a corporation, particularly a European one: they are essentially a monopoly. They make lithography equipment for chip manufacturers; tools to design and build circuitry at the microscopic level. Their monopoly status is not total, but they do control around 80% of their market. That dominance has been achieved by what most would consider legitimate ways, a combination of patents, barriers to entry and first to market advantage rather than by attacking and destroying competitors, but it does give them massive pricing power.

ASML talked about uncertainty in terms of chip production levels in their earnings report, and the stock is trading lower in the premarket as I write this. That, however, overlooks two things: the pricing power that comes with that kind of market share, and the long-term tailwind that the AI revolution brings to a company that controls an essential product for chip makers. Of course, that AI factor was at least partially priced into the stock a while ago, but with it trading 28% below the late 2021 highs, there is still significant upside at these levels.

This is a company whose fortunes have fluctuated with the cycles of the chip business, but those fluctuations have been muted on the downside when compared to the cyclicality in the revenue and profits of their customers -- the chip companies themselves -- due to pricing power. Their market share allows them to participate in every bit of the upside. With chip demand being underpinned by the “we must have AI in some way, shape, or form” mentality that is gripping the world, ASML's built-in advantages are bound to continue, and that makes the stock something to consider buying if your market view is neither bullish nor bearish, but rather consciously and deliberately neutral.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.