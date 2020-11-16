A Stock Built For A Joe Biden Presidency

Over the weekend, Donald Trump made what looks to be a kind of Freudian slip when he sent a tweet that started with the words “He won…”. Some parts of the news media separated that completely from context and claimed that it was, in effect a concession, a contention that Trump quickly rebutted.

If we detach from the farcical element of all this for a moment, though, it does reinforce the contention that, no matter what the defeated President may want to believe, Joe Biden won the election.

That means that investors should be preparing for life under the new administration, and that means looking for big themes, and for industries and individual companies that can benefit from them over the next four years.

Like a lot of people who analyze stocks and the stock market, I sometimes tend to get too caught up in the measurables -- the metrics that are commonly used to evaluate a company. Its EPS, Revenue Growth and Price to Book, say, or, on the liquidity side, Current Ratio, Free Cash Flow, Debt to Equity Ratio, and Cash on Hand. These are all important, and I would rather trust that kind of research and analysis versus something that just “feels right,” but there are times when an investing trend is simply about an idea that makes sense. A white House transition is one of those times.

It is important when doing that not to allow your political biases to impact your thinking. As I have said many times before, the only people who missed out more than people who sold everything when Trump was elected, were those who sold everything was Obama was elected. So, I am not talking here about whether Biden will be good or bad for the economy, but about what policies he embraces that can be enacted from the White House regardless of the makeup of Congress, and that can make a difference in certain fields.

The most obvious of these is environmental regulation. The President has direct control over the EPA, who write and enforce many environmental regulations, so changes there can be enacted quickly. It doesn't matter if you think that it is perfectly reasonable and necessary to save the planet and ensure clean air and water for all Americans, or if you think it is destructive to businesses and jobs and government overreach; the reality is that it is Biden's EPA now, and that will have an immediate impact.

That is why, as I look at big themes that will play out over the next four or eight years, one of the most interesting areas is environmental services. Whether you love or hate the idea of environmental regulations, the fact is that they will create an environment where a lot of companies need help. They will need help in understanding them and their impact, in measuring their own performance against any new standards, and in making changes where necessary. That brings in a company like Montrose Environmental Group (MEG).

MEG has three divisions: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse, all of which will see increases in demand for their services in an environment of increased regulation. In a situation like that, it is the big picture that counts, not the minutiae of the metrics. It is the kind of story that is likely to catch on with investors and the stock could easily take off, regardless of any normal valuation measures.

This is a stock pick based on the politics, so it seems fitting that it is essentially about style over substance given the way American, and even global, politics are trending. So even though it is a fairly recently IPO whose stock has doubled from its low in the four months since its launch, and posted a big loss last quarter which makes it look like a massive risk based on the numbers alone, it is a stock that could soar over the next few years.

