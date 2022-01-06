A Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) insider lowered their holding by 17% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Stewart Information Services Corporation's (NYSE:STC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stewart Information Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Advisor & Director, Matthew Morris, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$79.08 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$78.13. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Matthew Morris was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Matthew Morris ditched 18.75k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$78.38. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:STC Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Stewart Information Services Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Stewart Information Services. Specifically, Advisor & Director Matthew Morris ditched US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Stewart Information Services

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Stewart Information Services insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Stewart Information Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Stewart Information Services shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Stewart Information Services makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Stewart Information Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

