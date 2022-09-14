A SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) insider increased their holdings by 1.3% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in SpringBig Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SBIG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SpringBig Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Jeffrey Harris was the biggest purchase of SpringBig Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeffrey Harris.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:SBIG Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Does SpringBig Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SpringBig Holdings insiders own about US$8.6m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SpringBig Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest SpringBig Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SpringBig Holdings. Be aware that SpringBig Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

