A Spread of ETFs to Dig Into On Thanksgiving

We are a day away from Thanksgiving Day, which kicks off the holiday season. Americans join their extended families and give thanks for the good things they have in life.

However, this year may become a tricky one given the high inflation and rising expenses on gas stations. Let’s see if an improving job market, widespread vaccination and a strong equity market are able to lay a bountiful spread on the Thanksgiving table.

Thanksgiving Dinner Costlier This Year

As per the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will for come around $53.31 this year, up 14% from last year.The survey also found that turkey costs more than it did in 2020, at $23.99 for a 16-pound bird, up 24% year over year.

Consumers expect to spend an average of $391.60 to host Thanksgiving, down 18% from 2020. About 44% of the hosts plan to take on debt this year compared with 38% in 2020, 27% in 2019 and 28% in 2018.

Thanksgiving Travel to Gain Speed

According to travel service provider American Automobile Association (“AAA”), Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to bounce back nearly to the pre-pandemic levels. More than 53.4 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving weekend, marking a jump of 13% from the last year and the highest single-year rise since 2005.

Of them, 48.3 million (up 8.5% from the last year) will hit roads, 4.2 million (up 82.6%) will fly, and the remaining 1 million (up 262%) will travel by bus, train or cruise. Widespread vaccination, coming in of booster shots and more antiviral therapies are giving confidence to the government for the economic reopening. Consumers are also appearing to splurge on traveling. Despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 90% people are opting to travel by cars.

What About Wall Street?

“The last five trading days of November are traditionally positive, since 1950,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “There’s a two-thirds likelihood the market is up on the day before Thanksgiving and a 57% likelihood the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% likelihood that it’s up on Monday,” as quoted on CNBC.

ETFs in Focus

Based on the above discussion, we highlight the ETFs that could gain in the coming days.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure And Entertainment ETF PEJ

The underlying Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index comprises stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. The index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. Invesco Dynamic Leisure And Entertainment ETF charges 55 bps in fees.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF AWAY

The underlying Prime Travel Technology Index NTR tracks the performance of globally exchange-listed equity securities or corresponding ADRs or GDRs engaged in Travel Technology Business which provides technology, via the Internet & Internet-connected devices such as mobile phones, to facilitate travel bookings & reservations, ride sharing & hailing, travel price comparison & travel advice. AWAY charges 75 bps in fees.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF BEDZ

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the hotel business. BEDZ charges 99 bps in fees.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ

The underlying BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index is a rules-based index that consists of globally-listed stocks of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the passenger airline, hotel and resort, or cruise industries. CRUZ charges 45 bps in fees.

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF JRNY

The underlying S-Network Global Travel Index identifies exchange-traded stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the global travel industry. JRNY charges 65 bps in fees.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the restaurant business. EATZ charges 99 bps in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.