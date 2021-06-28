A Silent Economic Calendar Leaves Central Bank Chatter in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It is a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats to provide the majors with direction through the Asian session.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.03% to ¥110.720 against the U.S Dollar, while the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.07% to $0.7585. The Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.07% to $0.7068.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

A lack of stats will leave COVID-19 news and central bank chatter in focus. ECB member Quindos is due to speak later in the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.08% to $1.1926.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

With no stats for the markets to consider, updates on government plans to contain the spread of the Delta strain of the coronavirus will be in focus.

Later in the day, MPC member Haldane is scheduled to speak, however. Expect any chatter on monetary policy or the economic outlook to influence.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.01% to $1.3881.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet start to the day.

A lack of stats leaves news updates from Capitol Hill and FOMC member chatter in focus.

FOMC members Williams and Quarles are scheduled to speak later in the day.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was down by 0.05% to 91.801.

For the Loonie

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no material stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction.

The lack of stats will continue to leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.11% to C$1.2305 against the U.S Dollar.

