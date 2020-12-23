A Silent Economic Calendar Leaves Brexit and the Pound in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats markets to consider through the Asian session this morning.

The lack of stats left Brexit and COVID-19 news updates, along with chatter from Capitol Hill to provide direction early on.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.01% to $0.7574, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.01% to $0.7096. The Japanese Yen was up by 0.02% to ¥103.55 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

German and Italian markets are closed, with France scheduled for an early close.

The lack of stats ahead of the holidays will leave the EUR in the hands of Brexit and COVID-19 news updates.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.2189.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to consider through the day, leaving the Pound in the hands of Brexit news.

Further updates on the new coronavirus strain and plans to combat the more virulent strain will also influence.

The UK markets are scheduled for a shortened session ahead of tomorrow’s close.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.14% to $1.3512, with the upside coming on the news of an imminent deal.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Dollar with direction, with the U.S markets scheduled for an early close.

A lack of stats will leave market sentiment towards the stimulus bill and COVID-19 news updates to influence.

On Thursday, the Dollar Spot Index slid by 0.27% to 90.413.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no material stats due out, with the Canadian markets set for an early close.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of COVID-19 news in a shortened session.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was flat at C$1.2848 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.