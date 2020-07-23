A Significant Rise in Health Care R&D Provides Investors Opportunity in this Sector

Each week a team member from Nasdaq Global Indexes provides insight into what is happening across a variety of investment theses. From index and ETF performance, to analysis of market trends, our experts will cover what’s hot in the world of passive investment strategies.

This week, Ben Jones discusses the rising cost of healthcare and the innovations as well as investment opportunities that arise from it:

Healthcare costs are rising. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) states, “National healthcare spending in the U.S. is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% from 2019 to 2028”, and expects the nation’s national healthcare spending to exceed $4 trillion in 2020. At this rate, it will outpace the GDP growth rate.

These numbers aren’t all bad news, though. With the rising costs seen in the healthcare industry, there has also been a significant rise in Health Care R&D. The research done by these companies will lead to better and more innovative healthcare drugs, products, and services. Price Waterhouse Coopers expects to see by 2020 healthcare R&D being the biggest spenders in any industry. With the unexpected apparition of COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine to combat this virus, as well as the breakthroughs in healthcare in 2020 prior to it, it should be no surprise if this calculation is accurate or even exceeds anticipated numbers.

The increased spending on innovation in the healthcare industry will lead to changes in modern medicine as a whole, transforming the way we currently prevent diagnose and treat disease.

Currently, the innovations created by the healthcare industry, such as AI, next generation sequencing, and telehealth, are being used to combat everyday illnesses and conditions, and play a major role in the ongoing fight with the coronavirus.

To track these advances in the healthcare industry, Nasdaq launched the Nasdaq U.S. Health Care Innovators Index (NQHCIN). This index is designed to track smaller innovative U.S. healthcare companies.

The index incorporates a market cap screen and an earnings pattern screen (negative earnings 50% or more in the trailing 1 or 2 years or estimated in the next year) to identify potentially R&D intensive healthcare companies that are in the early stage of research and development.

For investors, an ETF that seeks to track the NQHCIN Index is the Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (BTEC).

