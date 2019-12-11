A Side Bet on Celgene's Drugs Is Off to a Great Start. Here's How It Can Keep Climbing.

A contingent value right that trades independently is up 31.1% after Bristol-Myers closed the acquisition of Celgene. The instrument pays out at $9 if three Celgene assets achieve approval from the FDA by certain target dates.

The side bet on Celgene’s pipeline created by the company’s acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb has been soaring in recent weeks. In a note out Wednesday, Mizuho analyst Salim Syed, who is closely following the side bet, laid out what investors should watch for over the next few months.

The side bet, a contingent value right that trades under the ticker BMY.RT, is up 31.1% since Nov. 21, the first full day of trading after Bristol-Myers (ticker: BMY) closed the acquisition of Celgene. If the upcoming catalysts identified by Syed swing in the CVR’s direction, the price should climb higher.

The long, slow acquisition of biotech Celgene by pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers led to the creation of the CVR, a short-term artifact of the deal that’s now of intense interest to health-care investors. The instrument pays out at $9 if three Celgene assets achieve approval from the Food and Drug Administration by certain target dates.

As Barron’s Andrew Bary has written, the CVR is a binary trade. If even one of the drugs misses its target date, the security is worthless.

In a note out Wednesday, Syed laid out a handful of catalysts for the CVR, including an update from Bristol-Myers, on submission of one of the drugs, an announcement on the submission timeline of another, and the FDA’s decision on a third drug in March.

On Tuesday, the CVR closed at $2.95, a 31.1% jump from $2.25 on Nov. 21.

In his note on Wednesday, Syed listed a handful of near-term developments that could move the price of the CVR.

Some of the catalyst focus on the likely submission of JCAR017, a CAR T cancer treatment. Syed wrote that one possible catalyst would come if Bristol-Myers put out a press release announcing that JCAR017 had been submitted for FDA approval. If the company doesn’t put out such a press release, Syed said he expected the firm to make some sort of announcement during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January.

Under the terms of the Celgene acquisition, JCAR017 must receive regulatory approval from the FDA by Dec. 31, 2020, in order for the CVR to pay out.

Another upcoming catalyst for the CVR comes in March, when the FDA is scheduled to make its decision on ozanimod, a treatment for multiple sclerosis. “There isn’t much diligence to do here. The drug either gets approved or doesn’t,” Syed wrote. “However, based on the data in the public domain, we don’t see a reason for the drug to not get approved.”

The third drug, another CAR T therapy called bb2121, is likely to be submitted for FDA approval in March or April of 2020, according to Syed. That drug needs to be approved by March 31, 2021, for the CVR to pay out. Syed wrote that the company could update the submission timeline for bb2121 at the J.P. Morgan conference.

On Wednesday, the CVR was down 1 cent, to $2.94.

