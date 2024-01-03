A Sick Market Benefits Healthcare Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The healthcare industry, known for its resilience during economic downturns and its essential services, has traditionally been considered a defensive sector. Investors tend to flock to healthcare stocks in times of uncertainty, looking for stability and predictable returns. If you didn’t notice the stock market’s performance yesterday, we started 2024 off with ALL the defensive sectors rocketing. Healthcare was the biggest standout.

Could investors be positioning into healthcare stocks because of fear that the stock market is going to have a challenging year overall?

Why Healthcare Stocks Thrive in Tough Times

Healthcare, utilities and consumer staples, is a sector comprised of companies that provide essential services. These are companies that you always need products of, independent of whether we’re in an expansion or a recession. These products include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare facilities, which have inelastic demand. An aging population, particularly in developed countries, ensures a steady and growing customer base.

Healthcare stocks really fell off a cliff last year, massively underperforming the broader S&P 500. When we look at the ratio of healthcare to the S&P 500, we see a massive spike from yesterday’s move. Notice also that the last time this happened was at the broader start of the 2022 bear market.

Healthcare relative to the S&P 500.



Notice the spike from yesterday's outperformance?



Notice the symmetry to the 2022 bear market?



Random, or signal? pic.twitter.com/b7A1gDHgTv

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) January 3, 2024

The complexity of the healthcare system, combined with the unpredictability of drug development and approval processes, can lead to sudden changes in a company’s fortune. No disagreements. Moreover, the political climate can greatly impact the sector. Changes in healthcare policy or unexpected legal rulings can send stocks tumbling without warning. So maybe the movement is on some sudden expectation of sector specific positive news. This wouldn’t explain the behavior of utility and consumer staples stocks yesterday, however, as defensive winners.

This cannot be denied. Healthcare stocks have historically performed well in risk-off environments—periods when investors are less willing to take on risk and seek out more stable investments. This is because healthcare is considered a necessity, and consumption of healthcare services does not decline as sharply as discretionary spending during economic downturns.

The Bottom Line

As we look ahead, the healthcare sector remains an enigma wrapped in market volatility. While its base has shown strength relative to the S&P 500, the frequent and severe dips have rightfully caused investor concern. The sector’s tendency to thrive in risk-off environments is a beacon of hope for cautious investors, but distinguishing between genuine growth and market noise remains a challenge.

Investors would do well to remember that while healthcare stocks may offer a degree of safety during turbulent times, they are not entirely immune to market whims. However, healthcare is sending a potential warning here, and it’s worth paying attention.

