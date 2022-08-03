A Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) insider lowered their holding by 29% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Select Medical Holdings Corporation's (NYSE:SEM ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Select Medical Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Marilyn Tavenner, for US$362k worth of shares, at about US$36.23 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$29.39). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Marilyn Tavenner was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SEM Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Select Medical Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Select Medical Holdings insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$706m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Select Medical Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Select Medical Holdings shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Select Medical Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Select Medical Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

