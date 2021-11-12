A Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) insider lowered their holding by 14% earlier this year

Looking at Select Energy Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTTR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Select Energy Services

In fact, the recent sale by Brian Szymanski was the biggest sale of Select Energy Services shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$6.75. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WTTR Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

Select Energy Services Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Select Energy Services. In total, VP & Chief Accounting Officer Brian Szymanski dumped US$62k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Select Energy Services

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.4% of Select Energy Services shares, worth about US$25m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Select Energy Services Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Select Energy Services stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Select Energy Services. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Select Energy Services.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

